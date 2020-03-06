Daniel Lalhlimpuia signs two-year extension with Odisha FC

Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC (OFC) announced the contract extension for forward Daniel Lalhlimpuia, who will continue being a part of the team till 2022.

Before coming on board with the club (then Delhi Dynamos) in 2018, Lalhlimpuia played for Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC in the ISL. The 22-year-old made 16 appearances for OFC in the recently-concluded sixth edition of the tournament.

Speaking on the development, Odisha FC owner Rohan Sharma said, "Daniel is an amazing youngster who is hardworking and dedicated for the team. He is developing well with OFC and has his best years ahead of him. Daniel has performed well for us in the last few years and I look forward to seeing him grow even further in the next couple of years. I am happy with his contract extension and wish him all the best. We will do our utmost to develop Daniel to become a well-rounded attacker for India."

Expressing his delight, Lalhlimpuia said, “It feels great to have extended my stay with the Odisha family. I look forward to build on all the hard work put together over the last two years and achieve great heights with OFC. I am grateful to all the coaches, support staff and the club management.”