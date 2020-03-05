ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC parts ways with Jorge Costa

Mumbai City on Thursday announced that its head coach Jorge Costa will be leaving the club. The club finished fifth in the Indian Super League 2019-20 standings missing out on a play-off spot.

The club has decided not to renew the Portuguese's contract which will be expiring at the end of the season. Assistant coaches Marco Leite and Pedro Miguel Correia will also be leaving the club.



Indranil Das Blah, CEO of Mumbai City FC said: "We’d like to thank Jorge sincerely for his immense contribution to the club during his two seasons with us, including a memorable run to the play-offs in his first season. Everyone at the club wishes Jorge well for the future."



A Champions League winner with Porto FC, Costa signed for Mumbai City FC in August 2018 and guided the club to playoff where it lost 5-2 to FC Goa. The Islanders looked set to seal a playoff spot in 2019-20 season, but losses to FC Goa and playoff spot contender Chennaiyin FC saw Mumbai finish fifth in the table.