East Bengal fans clash amid protests against club officials

Two factions of East Bengal fans clashed during a protest against the club authorities at Leslie Cladius Sarani here on Wednesday.

East Bengal's below-par performance in the Indian Super League fuelled the initial rage. Later, the club delaying the signing of the final agreement with main sponsor Shree Cements escalated the emotions. There were already mini protests in the city, while a bigger one was being planned for July 21.

Last week on Friday, the club management decided not to sign the final agreement. It was a unanimous decision, where 24 executive members signed in a statement that could jeopardise their participation in the ISL.

Around 350 to 500 people gathered in the club vicinity, flouting COVID-19 protocols in the city. There were slogans against club official Debabrata Sarkar, also known as Nitu. A few supporters also suffered minor injuries during the clash. Police had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

The loyal fans of East Bengal want the club to sign the agreement for a better future. They don't want the club to go down in the pecking order.

General secretary Kalyan Majumdar, in a statement, had said that the agreement does not protect the rights of the existing club members. "We will not sign the agreement where the members will lose their fundamental rights, where the club will be permanently handed over and we will lose the right over ground, logo, tent."