FC Goa appoints Manolo Marquez as new head coach

The Spaniard has put pen-to-paper on a multi-year contract that will see him take charge of the FC Goa First Team for the upcoming 2023-24 season and beyond.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 20:36 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Marquez who led Hyderabad FC to the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) title in 2021-22 will arrive in Goa hoping to restore the club back among the elites in Indian football. 
infoIcon

Indian Super League side FC Goa announced the appointment of Manolo Marquez as its new head coach on Friday.

Marquez took Hyderabad FC from the bottom of the table to being one of the most consistent sides in the league in the last three seasons. 

He managed Hyderabad FC for 75 matches across all competitions and had a win percentage of 48. Since Marquez’s arrival in Indian football, only ATK Mohun Bagan has picked up more points (111) that his Hyderabad FC side (109), which shows the consistency with which his team has played. 

“We are very satisfied to sign with FC Goa, one of the best teams in the country. We’ve already been in the ISL for three years now and it’s a very important aspect to have knowledge of the competition and all the players that compete in the league.” said Manolo Marquez after signing on the dotted line for the Gaurs.

Along with Manolo Marquez, FC Goa also welcome his team that comprises Benito Montalvo, Asier Rey Santin and Jose Carlos Barroso, who have joined the Club as the Technical Coordinator, Goalkeeping Coach and the Strength & Conditioning Coach, respectively.

