ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC - Talking Points

FC Goa came from 0-2 down to share the spoils against Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday. New signing Igor Angulo saved the day for the Gaurs with a second-half double.

Here are the main talking points from match three of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL).

1) ANGULO FILLS IN FOR CORO, BUT CAN HE KEEP UP THIS FORM?

Ferran Corominas is the leading goal scorer in ISL's short history, with 48 goals from 57 games. With Coro not extending his Goa contract, the team went on to sign fellow Spaniard Angulo as his replacement.

Despite starting the game slowly, the centre forward made the difference in the end with his brace. He was there at the right place at the right time like a perfect goal poacher. However, the big question is that if he'll be able to consistently deliver for Goa and successfully help the team's striking strategy move past Coro.

2) BENGALURU CRUMBLES UNDER PRESSURE

It looked like a comfortable win for Bengaluru up until the 65th minute of the game. Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva gave his side the lead in the first-half and Spanish centre-back Juanan doubled it exactly half hour later.

But in three minutes (66th to 69th), which involved calamitous defending from BFC, the game was turned on its head. Suddenly, FCG was the more dominant side and the scores were level. The Bengaluru players lost composure and struggled to create chances upfront. Manager Carles Cuadrat will be hoping that this is a one off.

3) INDIAN PLAYERS DISAPPOINT

The foreigners from both the sides were dictating play at the Fatorda. However, the Indians struggled a fair bit. Star BFC players like Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh were finding it difficult to be clinical throughout the game.

Goa's Lenny Rodrigues and Seiminlen Doungel were below par as well. Considering the match-winning potential most players have. head coaches Juan Ferrando (FCG) and Cuadrat will definitely be expecting better performances from their local talent and hope they justify their place in the squad.