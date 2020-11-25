Home ISL News ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for FCG vs MCFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa. Team Sportstar 25 November, 2020 11:23 IST FC Goa has won all of its last five contests against Mumbai City FC. - ISL Media Team Sportstar 25 November, 2020 11:23 IST FC Goa (FCG) will take on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in match six of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa on November 25, Wednesday.Both teams will be featuring in their seventh ISL season. FC Goa, in terms of wins during the regular season, is the most successful team in the history of the competition with 51 victories from 109 matches at a success rate of 46.7 per cent. Meanwhile, Mumbai stands fourth on the all-time list with 38 wins from 101 games with a 37.6 per cent success rate.FC Goa earned a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Bengaluru FC in its first match of the season while the Islanders went down to NorthEast United by a 1-0 margin in its first fixture.Overall Head-to-head form ( wins:draw:loss| 7:3:4)Goa and Mumbai have met each other 13 times in the ISL and the Gaurs has dominated the fixture with seven wins. The teams have also played out three draws in the past.The two sides met at the semifinals stage in the 2018-19 season where Goa thumped Mumbai 5-2 on aggregate.FCG’s 7-0 win over MCFC at the Fatorda Stadium in 2015 is the biggest win in ISL history. First meeting:The first meeting between the two sides took place on November 9, 2014 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The match ended in stalemate with a 0-0 draw. Interestingly, the return fixture in Mumbai was no different with both teams failing to score again. Interestingly, the teams only played out one more draw over the next five seasons that ended up with the same scoreline: 0-0.RELATED1) ISL 2020-21 news: Who are FC Goa's foreign players? 2) ISL 2020-21: Who are Mumbai City FC's foreign players? 3) ISL 2020-21 Preview: Goa, Mumbai eye first win of the season Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)Goa has swept Mumbai in its last five encounters, having won all five.Last 5 games:FCG 5-2 MCFCMCFC 2-4 FCGFCG 0-1 MCFCMCFC 1-5 FCGMCFC 0-2 FCGStat attack from the fixtureGoals scored:FC Goa: 33Mumbai City FC: 17Top 3 scorers:7 goals - Coro (FCG)3 goals - T. Haokip (FCG), Dudu (FCG), Jackichand Singh (FCG),2 goals - Serigne Fall (FCG), Hugo Boumous (FCG), Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Edu Bedia (FCG), Everton Santos (MCFC), Thiago Santos (MCFC)Clean sheets:FC Goa: 7Mumbai City FC: 4 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos