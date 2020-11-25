ISL 2020, FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: Lobera takes on former team

Welcome to Sportstar's ISL blog of the match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Wednesday.

LIVE UPDATES:

5:35 PM: FC Goa, two-time finalist of the Indian Super League, had a lot of work to do in the transfer window as star players from last season left the club to join former coach Sergio Lobera. Midfielder Edu Bedia remained for a third season with the Gaurs as the club brought in four Spanish players along with highly-rated Australian defender James Donachie. (FULL STORY)

5:20 PM: In the sixth match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21), both FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will square off in their second game of the season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Wednesday. Here's how the two teams could line-up. (PREDICTED XI - READ MORE)

ISL 2020-21 points table

MATCH PREVIEW:

An air of familiarity will rule the Indian Super League (ISL) clash between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC, at Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Wednesday.

Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera, who guided FC Goa to success in his three-year stint there, will make his first appearance against his former club.

Mumbai City FC midfielder Hugo Boumous is in a similar situation, having scored 20 goals in his fruitful three year spell at FC Goa. Mandar Rao Dessai, Amey Ranawade and Mourtada Fall are some of the others to follow Lobero and Boumous from FC Goa to Mumbai City FC at the end of the previous season.

For Lobera, it will be a special occasion. "It is a special game for me. I have good memories of my last three seasons at FC Goa. We achieved a lot of things. We increased the number of players in the Indian national team. But tomorrow we need to compete well and win the game," Lobera said.

Lobero will miss the services of Ahmed Jahouh, another former FC Goa player, as the midfielder is serving a one-match suspension for receiving a red card in the 0-1 defeat to NorthEast United FC on Saturday.

FC Goa skipper Edu Bedia acknowledged the significance of going up against many of his former teammates. “I know that there will be an edge to the contest with a number of our ex players in the Mumbai side. However, I feel that extra motivation is not really good for any athlete, as he might end up being pushed to do more than what is required,” Bedia said.

Bedia added that his side is on a high, having overturned a 0-2 deficit to salvage an exciting 2-2 draw against Bengaluru FC on Sunday. “Our focus will be on 3 points and to improve ourselves. We ended the last game on a high note, and we want to carry that momentum forward,” Bedia said.

- THE SQUADS -

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Vikram Singh, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Tondonba Singh, Sarthak Golui, Amey Ranawade, Mohamad Rakip, Mehtab Singh, Valpuia, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Herman Santana, Rowllin Borges, Farukh Choudhary, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Asif Khan, Bipin Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Sourav Das, Vikram Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu.