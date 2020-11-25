ISL 2020-21: Adam le Fondre scores Mumbai City FC's first goal in Lobera era

Adam le Fondre earned Sergio Lobera his first points as Mumbai City FC coach by scoring a stoppage-time winner against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) on Wednesday.

Le Fondre's goal, which came in the last minute of stoppage-time, was also Mumbai City's first goal since Lobera took charge.

RELATED| ISL 2020-21 highlights: Mumbai City FC beats FC Goa 1-0

Lobera chose to start le Fondre and benched fellow foreign striker Bartholomew Ogbeche. The Englishman was pivotal in his side's chances, which were few on the evening, and managed to get into promising positions but could not convert.

However, he came good towards the end as he drilled home a last-gasp match-winning goal. Mumbai City was awarded the penalty when Lenny Rodrigues handled Bipin Singh's header in the box.

Le Fondre, who scored 21 goals in 28 games in the A-League last season, went for power as he rifled the ball into the bottom corner to open his tally for the season.

RELATED| ISL 2020-21: Who are Mumbai City FC's foreign players?

Talking post the game, he said: "I think we deserved the win and three points. I'm glad that I was able to open my account tonight. My teammates are very supportive. We are slowly gelling well. We improved a lot from the last match, and this is a step in the right direction."

The 33-year-old has joined Mumbai City on a season-long loan from A-League side Sydney FC. He led Sydney towards two Grand Final wins and one Premier Cup in two seasons, scoring 45 goals and four assists in 67 appearances.