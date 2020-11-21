ISL 2020-21: Who are Mumbai City FC's foreign players?

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) has had a complete overhaul of its overseas players for the upcoming 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL).

The City Football group (CFG)-backed Mumbai City has made plenty of eye-catching foreign signings, several of whom have played under the head coach Sergio Lobera at FC Goa.

Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall all have followed Lobera to Mumbai from Goa, while the signings of Bartholomew Ogbeche and Adam le Fondre further display its intent for the new season.

Here's a look at the seven overseas players in Mumbai City FC's squad for ISL 2020-21.

Hugo Boumous

Boumous was voted the player of the season last year for his goal-scoring and creative abilities. He scored 11 and set up 10 goals to lead his former side FC Goa to the League Winner's Shield. The attacking midfielder is known for his dribbling and through balls behind the defences for the striker to run onto.

After his move to Mumbai City, the Frenchman will begin his third season in ISL.

Mourtada Fall

Fall is a 6'3" burly defender, who is quick and skilfull with the ball at his feet. Fall was an ever-present in the central defence for Lobera at Goa in the last two years. He also has terrific aerial presence at both ends of the pitch and has a knack of scoring of crucial goals. The 32-year-old has nine goals from 40 appearances for Goa.

Ahmed Jahouh

Another Lobera player, Jahouh has been an integral figure to Goa's success in the last three seasons. The deep lying midfielder has the distinction of having recorded the most number of passes for the last three seasons. The Moroccan is not known for his goal-scoring ability and only has a goal from 57 ISL appearances. He is a former international and has played in the 2014 FIFA Club World Cup.

Moroccon Ahmed Jahouh, formerly of FC Goa, is a deep-playing midfielder. - Special arrangement

Bartholomew Ogbeche

Ogbeche has been among the standout strikers in the tournament in the last two years. He did it with NorthEast United FC (12 goals), then did it again with Kerala Blasters (15) last season. Now, he has joined the star-studded cast at Mumbai City.

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored 15 goals for Kerala Blasters last season. - ISL

The Frenchman has a strong aerial presence and can unleash a fierce shot with either foot. The 36-year-old is good at hold up play and can be used as a target man up top.

Hernan Santana

Hernan Santana is new to these shores. The Spaniard started his youth career at UD Las Palmas, and progressed to the senior team in 2011. The midfielder spent two seasons between 2012 and 2014 under Lobera at Las Palmas. Santana made 133 appearances over six seasons for Las Palmas, including three seasons in the La Liga.

In 2018, Hernan moved to Sporting Gijon, where he scored and assisted twice in 31 appearances over two seasons in the Segunda Division. The 30-year-old has joined Mumbai City on a year-long loan deal. Lobera has used him as a centre-back in the pre-season.

Cy Goddard

The England-born Japanese youth international (U-16, U-17) is an exciting loan signing in the books of Mumbai City. Goddard spent over a decade at Tottenham Hotspur’s academy and played across various youth levels before he moved to Serie B side Benevento in 2018. The attacking midfielder spent the last two seasons out on loan at Cyprus’ Pafos FC.

Cy Goddard has joined MCFC on loan from Italian side Benevento. - Twitter @MumbaiCityFC

Adam le Fondre

The loan signing of le Fondre is the biggest coup ahead of the season for Mumbai City. He began his youth career with Stockport County before spending time with Rochdale AFC, Rotherham United before he made the switch to Reading FC in 2011.

le Fondre has joined MCFC on loan from A-League side Sydney FC. - Twitter @MumbaiCityFC

Le Fondre was influential with 12 goals in Reading’s run to the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League in his debut season at the club. His next move saw him joining Cardiff City before signing for Bolton Wanderers. In 14 seasons in English football, le Fondre scored 183 goals and made 44 assists in 532 appearances.

In 2018, he moved abroad for the first time to A-League’s Sydney FC. The 33-year-old led Sydney towards two Grand Final wins and one Premier Cup in two seasons, scoring 45 goals and four assists in 67 appearances.