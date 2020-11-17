ISL 2020-21: Full team list of Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC, a two-time semifinalist, begins its Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) season against NorthEast United FC on November 21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

The ISL 2020-21 season will feature 11 teams following SC East Bengal's arrival and will witness 115 games. The entire competition will be held across three stadiums in Goa owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Islanders failed to qualify for the playoffs last season after finishing fifth and has undergone a complete overhaul in the transfer window.

The club has acquired many a key player from FC Goa, including the likes of Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Mourtada Fall and Mandar Rao Dessai. Mumbai City FC also roped in coach Sergio Lobera, who was sacked by FC Goa earlier this year, ahead of the upcoming ISL season.

Some of the other key signings include the arrivals of star forward Bartholomew Ogbeche from Kerala Blasters and English striker Adam Le Fondre on loan from Sydney FC.

Here is Mumbai City FC's full squad for the ISL 2020-21 season:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Vikram Singh, Phurba Lachenpa

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Tondonba Singh, Sarthak Golui, Amey Ranawade, Mohamad Rakip, Mehtab Singh, Valpuia

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Herman Santana, Rowllin Borges, Farukh Choudhary, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Asif Khan, Bipin Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Sourav Das, Vikram Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre