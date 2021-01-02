Hyderabad FC appoints Shameel Chembakath as head coach for reserves & U-18s

Hyderabad FC, which has nine points from eight games so far in the ongoing ISL, has appointed AFC A License holder Shameel Chembakath as the head coach of the reserves and the under-18 years players.



"I'm very excited to join the team and am looking forward to working with HFC. I always wanted to join a club, which is ambitious and has a clear plan to execute them,” Shameel said, who joins on a long-term three-year deal.

“I’m extremely delighted that the club has shown an unending trust in me and I firmly believe that working alongside people for a common goal or a purpose forms bonds that can last a lifetime. So, I am looking forward to the new challenge,” he added.

The Kerala-born Shameel represented the likes of Vasco SC and Mohammedan SC in his playing days and started his coaching career with Subullusalam Higher Secondary School in Moorkanad.



In his time with the Blasters, he closely worked with HFC’s current Technical Director (Youth) and First Team Assistant Coach Thangboi Singto, who believes that Shameel will help the club move in the right way.



“The best qualities for a coach are to be passionate, have a high desire to keep learning, be helpful and cooperative, planning well and having the ability to execute those plans practically for the team. I have seen all these attributes in Shameel,” Thangboi said, speaking about HFC’s new appointment.

“I have been fortunate enough to work with him for a few years and now I have gotten the opportunity again through HFC. I believe he has a bright future at the club and he will greatly contribute always,” he added.