ISL: Passi’s late goal helps Jamshedpur draw against host Hyderabad

Jamshedpur FC’s Sumeet Passi showed great opportunism in the dying moments of the match to script a dramatic one-all draw against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League at the Gachibowli Stadium on Thursday.

Hyderabad remains at the bottom of the league after 17 games with seven points while Jamshedpur now has 18 points to be seventh.

Just when the cheer squad was gearing up to celebrate a win in what was the last home game for HFC, Sumeet made space for himself to head home with a low header off Noe Acosta's free-kick — much to the dismay of the home camp which was hoping for only its second win of the season.

This stunning effort nullified the brilliance of Nestor Gordillo, who gave HFC the lead in the 39th minute.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC | As it happened

Earlier, in the first half it was a story of missed chances for both the teams.

Unfortunately, for HFC, the normally reliable Deyvison da Silva (Bobo) was not able to produce the kind of finishing his team badly needed despite being in perfect position to score a couple of times.

The closest Jamshedpur came to scoring was when Sergio Martinez sent a lovely through pass to Noe Rivera, who in turn ended up with only a feeble left-footer straight into Laxmikanth Kattimani’s hands.

JFC was the more dominant side in fact, in terms of positional play, but somehow the forwardline couldn’t convert its chances.

The result: Hyderabad FC 1 (Nestor 39’) drew with Jamshedpur FC 1 (Sumeet Passi 93’)