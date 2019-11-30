ISL: ATK, Mumbai share spoils after Roy Krishna's stoppage-time equaliser

ATK and Mumbai City remained inseparable in their resolve to find the win seeing their ISL match at the Salt Lake Stadium here ending in a 2-2 draw on Saturday. Watched by a partisan crowd, the two teams shared four goals with the last two happening in the injury time. ATK took the lead through Michael Soosairaj late in the first half before Mumbai City equalised through Pratik Chowdhary early after the break. The visitor seemed to have wrapped it up as substitute Kevin Angoue gave it the lead in the 93rd minute minute but Roy Krishna struck in the last minute of second-half stoppage time to salvage a point for the host.

The host managed to keep the shape of its attack despite the visitor enjoying a greaterpercentage of possession in the opening half. Mumbai City looked quite composed in the creative zone with the Portugal-Tunisia combination Paulo Machado and Mohamed Larbi doing a lot in the centre of the park. Both Amine Chermiti and Modou Sougou remained quite busy up front with regular assists coming their way but the score remained the same as the Tunisia-Portugal attacking pair failed to get the right finishing.

The ATK finally broke the deadlock against the run of play in the 38th minute when Soosairaj showed his finishing ability latching on to a throughball from Edu Garcia, who split the Mumbai City’s India defence open with the decisive pass.

Mumbai City returned quite strongly after the break adding more punch to its offensive with the introduction of the Kevin Angoue, who replaced the Brazilian Diego Oliviera. The skill and pace of the Gabonese midfielder became a problem for the ATK defence and Mumbai City found the equaliser in the 62nd minute off a set-piece situation thanks a nice header from of its centre-back Pratik. Then came the two goals in stoppage time from Kevin Angoue and Roy Krishna, providing an exciting finish.