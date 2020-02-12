ISL Live: Mumbai City coach Jorge Costa names two changes against FC Goa

Hello, and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC.

LIVE UPDATES

Kick-off at 7.30pm

A view of the Fatorda Stadium before kick-off.

Team news: FC Goa's interim coach Clifford Miranda has named an unchanged starting XI from the win over Hyderabad FC. For Mumbai, Bidyananda Singh, who scored the winner against Jamshedpur FC, and Bipin Singh feature in the starting XI, in place of Sourav Das and Raynier Fernandes.

Starting line-ups

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes, Ferran Corominas (Substitutions: Naveen Kumar, Mohamed Ali, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Princeton Rebello, Seiminlen Doungel, Manvir Singh)

Mumbai City: Amrinder Singh (GK), Mato Grgic, Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Mohammed Rafique, Rowllin Borges, Bipin Singh, Bidyananda Singh, Diego Carlos, Mohamed Larbi, Modou Sogou (Substitutions: Ravi Kumar, Valpuia, Keenan Almeida, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes, Surchandra Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy)

Preview

A fixture which could have direct implications on the race for the playoff spots, Mumbai City travels to FC Goa needing a win to reinforce its quest to reach the playoffs. With 26 points after 16 rounds, Mumbai City must win its final two fixtures. Goa, on the other hand, is assured of a playoff spot and battles ATK to finish top and secure an AFC Champions League group-stage spot for next season.

At the pre-match press conference, FC Goa interim coach Clifford Miranda said: "Two teams with two different motivations to play. It will be an intense match. There will be no margin for error. It will be a difficult game for both teams."

Mumbai manager Jorge Costa said: "It will be an open game. They don't know how to play defensive football. Especially, because of the quality they have. They will be fighting to finish first. We will play for a top-four spot. Both of us have pressure to deliver. I hope the fans will enjoy the game and we get the three points."