ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news, formation

Bengaluru FC, one of the three unbeaten sides thus far in the Indian Super League, will look for its second win of the campaign when it takes on Kerala Blasters on Sunday.

Former champion Bengaluru comes into the tie on the back of a 2-2 draw with NorthEast United, while Kerala Blasters lost 3-1 to FC Goa.

Kibu Vicuna’s Blasters are placed ninth and are yet to win a game. The side has drawn two and lost just as many matches and has two points from four games. Bengaluru, on the other hand, has six points from four games and is fifth on the ISL points table.

Udanta Singh’s strong show in the previous clash could see him claim a spot in the starting line up while Cleiton Silva is likely to remain in the XI. Blasters will be without two of its key men as Sergio Cidoncha has gone back to Spain to recover an ankle injury while captain Costa Nhamoinesu will miss the game owing to suspension.

Bengaluru FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juanan, Aashique Kuruniyan, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva

Kerala Blasters XI (4-3-3)

Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Lalruatthara, Vicente Gomez, Rahul KP, Rohit Kumar, Nongdamba Naorem, Gary Hooper, Facundo Pereyra.

Fantasy picks

We have got you covered for your fantasy BFC-KBFC XI. Captaincy pick: Sunil Chhetri.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC); Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Juanan (BFC), Jessel Carneiro (KBFC), Suresh Wangjam, (BFC), Erik Paartalu (BFC), Dimas Delgado (BFC), Rohit Kumar (KBFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Gary Hooper (KBFC), Cleiton Silva (BFC).