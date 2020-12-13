ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for

Bengaluru FC (BFC) will take on Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in match 27 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa on Sunday.

The Blasters are featuring in the league for the seventh time, while the Blues are playing their fourth. Bengaluru, in terms of wins during the regular season, stands fifth in the list with 36 wins from 66 matches at a success rate of 54.5 per cent. Kerala, on the other hand, stands sixth on the all-time list with 28 wins from 106 games with a 26.4 per cent success rate.

Overall head-to-head form (BFC: 4 | KBFC: 1 | DRAW:1)

Bengaluru and Kerala have squared off six times in the ISL and BFC has dominated the fixture by winning it four times, as opposed to KBFC’s one victory.

First meeting:

The first-ever contest between the two sides took place on December 31, 2017 at KBFC's home ground, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. BFC won the match 3-1.

The opening goal arrived on the hour mark when Sunil Chhetri converted from the spot for Bengaluru. Miku scored two goals in two minutes, both in stoppage time, to give BFC a 3-0 lead. KBFC managed to pull one back in the 96th minute through Courage Pekuson but it proved to be too little, too late.

Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)

KBFC BFC: 2-1

BFC VS KBFC: 1-0

BFC VS KBFC: 2-2

KBFC VS BFC: 1-2

BFC VS KBFC: 2-0

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

Bengaluru FC: 11

Kerala Blasters FC: 6

Top 3 scorers:

4 goals- Sunil Chhetri (BFC)

3 goals- Miku (BFC)

2 goals- Slavisa Stojanovic (KBFC), Courage Pekuson (KBFC), Bartholomew Ogbeche (KBFC), Udanta Singh (BFC)

Clean sheets:

Bengaluru FC: 2

Kerala Blasters FC: 0