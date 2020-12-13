Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for BFC vs KBFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head-to-head record, match stats, preview and updates of Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC. Team Sportstar 13 December, 2020 11:17 IST Juanan celebrates scoring for Bengaluru FC against NEUFC. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 13 December, 2020 11:17 IST Bengaluru FC (BFC) will take on Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in match 27 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa on Sunday. The Blasters are featuring in the league for the seventh time, while the Blues are playing their fourth. Bengaluru, in terms of wins during the regular season, stands fifth in the list with 36 wins from 66 matches at a success rate of 54.5 per cent. Kerala, on the other hand, stands sixth on the all-time list with 28 wins from 106 games with a 26.4 per cent success rate.Overall head-to-head form (BFC: 4 | KBFC: 1 | DRAW:1)Bengaluru and Kerala have squared off six times in the ISL and BFC has dominated the fixture by winning it four times, as opposed to KBFC’s one victory. First meeting:The first-ever contest between the two sides took place on December 31, 2017 at KBFC's home ground, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. BFC won the match 3-1. The opening goal arrived on the hour mark when Sunil Chhetri converted from the spot for Bengaluru. Miku scored two goals in two minutes, both in stoppage time, to give BFC a 3-0 lead. KBFC managed to pull one back in the 96th minute through Courage Pekuson but it proved to be too little, too late.READ | ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)KBFC BFC: 2-1BFC VS KBFC: 1-0BFC VS KBFC: 2-2KBFC VS BFC: 1-2BFC VS KBFC: 2-0STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored:Bengaluru FC: 11Kerala Blasters FC: 6Top 3 scorers:4 goals- Sunil Chhetri (BFC)3 goals- Miku (BFC)2 goals- Slavisa Stojanovic (KBFC), Courage Pekuson (KBFC), Bartholomew Ogbeche (KBFC), Udanta Singh (BFC)Clean sheets:Bengaluru FC: 2Kerala Blasters FC: 0 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos