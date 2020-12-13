ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will take on Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in match 26 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on December 13, Wednesday.

Both teams will be featuring in their seventh ISL season. Chennaiyin FC, in terms of wins during the regular season, is the third most successful team in the history of the competition with 42 victories from 111 matches at a success rate of 37.83 per cent. Meanwhile, NEUFC stands sixth on the all-time list with 29 wins from 103 games with a 28.15 per cent success rate.

NorthEast is third in the table with two wins and three draws from five matches while Chennaiyin is eighth with four points following its 2-1 loss to Mumbai City FC.

Overall Head-to-head form ( Total: 12 | Wins: CFC - 3 NEUFC- 6 | Draws -3)

Chennaiyin and Mumbai have met each other 12 times in the ISL group stages, and NEUFC has dominated the fixture with six wins. The teams have also played out three draws in the past.

First meeting:

The first meeting between the two sides took place on November 8, 2014, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

The host led twice through Elano Blumer's strikes, but NorthEast pulled level on both occasions through goals from Seiminlen Doungel and Sergio Pardo. Seven goals were scored at the same venue in the 2018-19 group-stage clash which NEUFC won 4-3. The match remains the highest-scoring game between the sides.

Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)

NEUFC 2-2 CFC

CFC 2-0 NEUFC

NEUFC 1-0 CFC

CFC 3-4 NEUFC

CFC 3-0 NEUFC

Stat attack from the fixture

Goals scored:

Chennaiyin FC: 19

NorthEast United FC: 22

Top scorers:

Seiminlen Doungel (NEUFC) - 4

Bartholomew Ogbeche (NEUFC) - 4

Elano Blumer (CFC) - 3

MacPherlin Omagbemi (CFC) - 3

Clean sheets:

Chennaiyin FC: 3

NorthEast United FC: 3