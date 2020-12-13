Home ISL News ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for NEUFC vs CFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League H2H record, match stats, preview and updates from NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC. Team Sportstar 13 December, 2020 10:36 IST NEUFC has not lost any of its opening five matches in the ISL 2020-21 season. - sportzpics Team Sportstar 13 December, 2020 10:36 IST NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will take on Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in match 26 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on December 13, Wednesday.Both teams will be featuring in their seventh ISL season. Chennaiyin FC, in terms of wins during the regular season, is the third most successful team in the history of the competition with 42 victories from 111 matches at a success rate of 37.83 per cent. Meanwhile, NEUFC stands sixth on the all-time list with 29 wins from 103 games with a 28.15 per cent success rate. ISL 2020-21: Angulo strike takes FC Goa past Odisha FC NorthEast is third in the table with two wins and three draws from five matches while Chennaiyin is eighth with four points following its 2-1 loss to Mumbai City FC.Overall Head-to-head form ( Total: 12 | Wins: CFC - 3 NEUFC- 6 | Draws -3)Chennaiyin and Mumbai have met each other 12 times in the ISL group stages, and NEUFC has dominated the fixture with six wins. The teams have also played out three draws in the past. ISL 2020-21, OFC vs FCG talking points: Odisha's 'vicious circle', Ortiz dazzles First meeting:The first meeting between the two sides took place on November 8, 2014, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.The host led twice through Elano Blumer's strikes, but NorthEast pulled level on both occasions through goals from Seiminlen Doungel and Sergio Pardo. Seven goals were scored at the same venue in the 2018-19 group-stage clash which NEUFC won 4-3. The match remains the highest-scoring game between the sides.RELATED1) ISL 2020-21 Preview: Chennaiyin FC looks to bounce back from defeats against strong NEUFC 2) ISL 2020-21: Who are Chennaiyin FC's foreign players? 3) ISL 2020-21 news: Thapa back in training, says Chennaiyin coach Laszlo Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)NEUFC 2-2 CFCCFC 2-0 NEUFCNEUFC 1-0 CFCCFC 3-4 NEUFCCFC 3-0 NEUFCStat attack from the fixtureGoals scored:Chennaiyin FC: 19NorthEast United FC: 22Top scorers:Seiminlen Doungel (NEUFC) - 4Bartholomew Ogbeche (NEUFC) - 4Elano Blumer (CFC) - 3MacPherlin Omagbemi (CFC) - 3Clean sheets:Chennaiyin FC: 3NorthEast United FC: 3 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos