Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, MCFC vs SCEB: Jeje back on the pitch after 581 days with SC East Bengal ISL 2020-21: Jeje Lalpekhlua returned from a lengthy injury lay-off to play in SC East Bengal's match against Mumbai City. This is his first game since April 30, 2019. Team Sportstar 01 December, 2020 21:02 IST SC East Bengal's Jeje Lalpekhlua is the the ISL's second-highest goal-scorer with 23 strikes. - ISL WEBSITE Team Sportstar 01 December, 2020 21:02 IST Jeje Lalpekhlua returned to competitive football for the first time in 18 months after he came on in SC East Bengal's Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) match against Mumbai City at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday..The 29-year-old, who moved to SC East Bengal this season, played his last match on April 30 last year for Chennaiyin FC in the AFC Cup.He was then forced to undergo a knee surgery and missed the entire ISL 2019-20 season, where his former club Chennaiyin FC finished as runner-up.The 'Mizo Sniper' is the the ISL's second-highest Indian goal-scorer with 23 strikes and is also sixth on the list of all-time top-scorers in the ISL.He made 69 appearances for Chennaiyin and was the club's leading goal-scorer. He has the distinction of being the only player to have scored in each of the first five editions of the ISL.Jeje, who has earlier played for Mohun Bagan, brings in a wealth of experience to SC East Bengal's attack. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos