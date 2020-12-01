ISL 2020-21, MCFC vs SCEB: Jeje back on the pitch after 581 days with SC East Bengal

Jeje Lalpekhlua returned to competitive football for the first time in 18 months after he came on in SC East Bengal's Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) match against Mumbai City at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday..

The 29-year-old, who moved to SC East Bengal this season, played his last match on April 30 last year for Chennaiyin FC in the AFC Cup.

He was then forced to undergo a knee surgery and missed the entire ISL 2019-20 season, where his former club Chennaiyin FC finished as runner-up.

The 'Mizo Sniper' is the the ISL's second-highest Indian goal-scorer with 23 strikes and is also sixth on the list of all-time top-scorers in the ISL.

He made 69 appearances for Chennaiyin and was the club's leading goal-scorer. He has the distinction of being the only player to have scored in each of the first five editions of the ISL.

Jeje, who has earlier played for Mohun Bagan, brings in a wealth of experience to SC East Bengal's attack.