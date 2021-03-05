ISL 2020-21 News: Mourtada Fall equals Chhetri's record for most headers in ISL history

Mumbai City FC's Mourtada Fall made history on Friday as he equalled Sunil Chhetri's record for the most goals scored via headers in the history of the Indian Super League.

Fall struck the 13th goal of his ISL career when he scored a fine header against FC Goa in their ISL 2020-21 first-leg semifinal clash. This is Fall's fourth goal of the season, which also extends his record of being the highest-scoring defender in the ISL's history.

The 33-year-old defender has played in 20 of Mumbai City FC's matches in ISL 2020-21 and has been indispensable at the heart of the Mumbai City defence. He has been one of the MVPs in the Mumbai City' squad that won the ISL League Winners Shield this season.

The towering centre-back came to the ISL when he joined Sergio Lobera's FC Goa ahead of the 2018-19 season. He made an instant impact at the club as he guided it to a runner-up finish that season and also to the 2019 Super Cup title.

Mourtada Fall celebrates scoring against SC East Bengal earlier in the season. - ISL/SPORTZPICS

The Senegalese followed it up with another fantastic show last term as he played an integral role in FC Goa's top-spot finish which saw it lift the League Winner's Shield and subsequently qualify for the AFC Champions League. He also scored five goals last season - the most by a defender in the season.

Fall joined Mumbai City ahead of ISL 2020-21, following Lobera to the Islanders.