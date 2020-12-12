ISL 2020-21 news: Thapa back in training, says Chennaiyin coach Laszlo

Chennaiyin FC received a big boost in the form of Anirudh Thapa's return to full training ahead of its Indian Super League (ISL) match against NorthEast United FC on Sunday at the Tilak Madian in Vasco.

Thapa took a knock to his right ankle in the defeat to Bengaluru FC last week and had to be replaced in the 16th minute. The influential central midfielder was also forced to sit out the loss against Mumbai City FC on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo said, "Thapa was more or less ready for the Mumbai game. He had some pain so we didn't risk him. He is now back in full training with the team. It looks good for Thapa"

The Romanian provided updates on centreback Enes Sipovic and forward Esmael Goncalves, who suffered injuries in the match against Mumbai.

"It's [Goncalves' injury] not too serious according to my medical team. He will be back in two weeks so I am happy about that. Sipovic is the same. More or less seven days and he will be back. It's very good for the team. The background and medical staff have done a very good job," said Laszlo.

Chennaiyin is eighth on the table with four points from five matches.