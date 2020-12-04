ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC's Anirudh Thapa injured in game against Bengaluru

Chennaiyin FC suffered a huge blow during its game against Bengaluru FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Friday as central midfielder Anirudh Thapa was injured and substituted in the 16th minute.

Bengaluru FC winger Ashique Kuruniyan clattered into Thapa very early into the game, however, the referee didn't book Kuruniyan much to the fury of the Chennai player.

A few moments later, Thapa was caught on the follow through by the same player as he went down again in pain. He seemed good to continue but eventually signalled his head coach Csaba Laszlo to take him off.

The extent of the 22-year-old's injury is still unknown and Laszlo will be sweating over the fitness of one of his most important players.

Thapa became the first Indian goal scorer of the 2020-21 Indian Super League when he found the back of the net against Jamshedpur FC earlier this edition. If he is out for long, it will be a big disadvantage for the Marina Machans.