ISL 2020-21 news: Krishna penalty gives ATK Mohun Bagan win over Goa

Roy Krishna earned a penalty for his team and scored from the resultant spot as ATK Mohun Bagan FC eked out a 1-0 victory over FC Goa in a Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Fatorda Stadium (Margao) in Goa on Wednesday.



The 33-year-old Fiji striker, who was quiet for most parts, was fouled inside the box by Aibanha Dohling in the 84th minute, when the former tried to dribble past the defender. Goa’s keeper Mohammad Nawaz guessed it right but Krishna’s shot was too powerful and found the back of the net. With that goal, Krishna took his tally to five.

Mohun Bagan jumped one position to second with 13 points from six matches while Goa remained in sixth place with eight points from the same number of encounters.



Mohun Bagan sat deep after being a goal up while Goa attacked relentlessly. Possessing one of the best defences in ISL, it was able to defy the Gaurs’ attack. In one of Goa’s counter-attacks, a good 1-2 combination between Igor Angulo and Jorge Mendoza saw the latter fail to connect the ball with just the ‘keeper to beat.

Goa very nearly scored again in the stoppage time when a long-rang effort by Saviour Gama was fisted away by ‘keeper Arindham Bhattacharja just in time.



It was largely a lifeless first session with both teams unable to make any headway into the final third. Goa’s captain Edu Bedia, the midfield general of the team, was unimpressive; his free kicks weren’t on the mark.



With five minutes remaining until half-time, a diagonal ball from the defence found Williams on the right. The Australian made enough space with a touch before unleashing a left-footed strike, which beat the ‘keeper but ricocheted off the right post.