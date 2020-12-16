ISL 2020-21 News: FC Goa coach Ferrando laments refereeing and scheduling

FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando lamented the poor officiating in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) after his side was denied a penalty during it's 1-0 loss to ATK Mohun Bagan on Wednesday.

Talking post the game, the 39-year-old said, "A lot people back in Spain watched this game and asked me if this is a joke. It's incredible. Even in our last game against Odisha FC two penalties were clear [which were not awarded]. Even today, the penalty against Ortiz was clear. I have 20 players in the dressing room crying because they worked hard. I don't have a lot of time. We have four games in 11 days. We don't have a lot of time and it is important for us to recover. In the end, now we know that the final score does not depend on us."

Highlights: ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs FCG Highlights: Roy Krishna steers ATK Mohun Bagan past FC Goa

He added, "Not only today. It's been the same in the last 3-4-5 games [poor refereeing]. In two days we will be back here to play Chennaiyin FC. No time to recover. The final score does not depend on us and now everyone knows. It's repeating. Maybe everyone is laughing and making a joke but I am not so happy. We now decide what happens in the future about the league, if we decide to continue with these referees. You know what happened at the end."

REPORT: ISL 2020-21 news: Krishna penalty gives ATK Mohun Bagan win over Goa

He then expressed his concerns regarding his side's packed schedule that sees it play four games in 11 days.

"Firstly about Brandon [Fernandes], he was ill the last two days. It was a similar situation with Edu Bedia before the Odisha FC game. Brandon missed a training and we decided to protect him. It's the same with Ortiz [Jorge Mendoza] as well. We need to protect our players because we played last Saturday, played today, will play again on Saturday and then on next Wednesday."

ISL 2020-21: Points table, goals scored, goal difference; ATK Mohun Bagan moves second

He added, "If we play everyone for 90 minutes, then we will surely have injuries in the future. For us it is very important to protect the players. If we have five days between games, then no worries. But we don't have time and we need to protect Ortiz, Edu, Brandon and then next Saturday we will need to protect another player because we play again on Wednesday. If I lose two-three foreign players to injuries then imagine what happens. They have contracts and are paid salaries to play and not stay in the hospital or in their rooms."

He concluded by saying, "I am happy with all the players because they all worked hard but I am disappointed with the score."