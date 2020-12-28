Home ISL News ISL 2020-21: Eze goal gives Jamshedpur win over Bengaluru ISL 2020: Stephen Eze scored his third goal of the season to power Jamshedpur FC to a 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC on Monday. N. Sudarshan 28 December, 2020 22:22 IST Jamshedpur FC's Stephen Eze celebrates scoring the winner against Bengaluru FC in the ISL on Monday. - ISL/Sportzpics N. Sudarshan 28 December, 2020 22:22 IST A header from Stephen Eze 11 minutes from time earned Jamshedpur FC a 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Monday. The Nigerian’s third strike of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) season helped his side leapfrog Bengaluru into third position with 13 points, and left coach Carles Cuadrat to digest back-to-back defeats for the first time in the ISL since February-March 2019. RELATED| ISL 2020-21 Highlights, BFC vs JFC With just over 10 minutes left, midfielder Alex Lima, a vibrant presence all through the evening, released Aniket Jadhav on the right. The 20-year-old whipped in a fine cross which Eze attacked bravely ahead of Bengaluru’s burly defender Juanan and was duly rewarded. Stephen Eze now has three goals to his name this season. - ISL/Sportzpics Rahul Bheke could have salvaged a point for Bengaluru, but his header from point-blank range in the 85th minute was fisted away by Jamshedpur’s T. P. Rehenesh.Bengaluru paid for its profligacy in the first half. Just after the half-hour mark, Suresh Wangjam started a move from midfield and after exchanging passes with Sunil Chhetri and Kristian Opseth he found himself with only Rehenesh to beat.Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 5 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show. The 20-year-old unselfishly chose to square it for Cleiton Silva to tap into the empty net but the pass was weak and Rehenesh recovered ground. Immediately after, Chhetri sent a fine cut-back by Wangjam from the left wing wide. Jamshedpur FC 'keeper T. P. Rehenesh makes a fantastic save to deny Cleiton Silva. Jamshedpur’s chances were less clear-cut. In the 17th minute, an unmarked Nerijus Valskis skied a low cross from Jadhav and in the very next minute the Lithuanian was thwarted by an excellent tackle from Bheke. RELATED| ISL 2020-21 Points Table: Jamshedpur moves above Bengaluru into third On the stroke of half-time, Jackichand Singh’s header off a fine floated cross from Jadhav hit Bengaluru goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu’s hand and miraculously bounced over the bar. In the 62nd minute Gurpreet came up with a superb reflex save to deny defender Peter Hartley from close range when the latter tried a toe-poke after a goal-mouth scramble.But even the India custodian’s best efforts couldn’t keep Bengaluru afloat. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos