ISL 2020-21, BFC vs KBFC talking points: Defensive errors haunt Blasters, Blues sizzle in attack

Bengaluru FC beat Kerala Blasters 4-2 in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Sunday.

Cleiton Silva, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado and Sunil Chhetri all scored to help the Blues move fourth on the points table. Blasters are now winless in their first five matches.

Here are the talking points from the game.

MATCH REPORT | ISL 2020-21 News: Bengaluru slams four past Blasters in season's highest-scoring game

Blasters' defence undone again

After five matches, Kerala Blasters has conceded the most number of goals (10). A suspension to Costa Nhamoinesu meant Lalruatthara had to be drafted in as Bakaray Kone's centre-back partner and the Indian international was culpable in two of the four goals conceded. He failed to clear a long ball from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu from which Cleiton Silva scored the equaliser. Cleiton then robbed the ball off Lalruatthara to set up Dimas Delgado for the third goal.

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 3 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.

Kone poorly conceded a penalty, which went unpunished, when he could have refrained from making a challenge inside the box. He was also pulled out of his position for the second goal where three Bengaluru players were on hand to take the shot.

Head coach Kibu Vicuna said in the post-match presentation, "The easy goals we concede ruin our chances. The first and third goals, even the penalty, shouldn't have been given away."

Kristisan Opseth was influential in attack against Blasters after a lacklustre start to the season - ISL/Sportzpics

Opseth impresses

Striker Kristian Opseth put on a clinical display as centre-forward. The 6'2" Norwegian had been under fire after having not made a mark in the goals or assists tally. But here, he was aerially superior, made intelligent runs to draw defenders out of positions and had a hand in three out of the four goals scored. He would consider himself unlucky after his shot on goal got a final touch off teammate Erik Paartalu before nestling into the net. For the third goal, he chose to let Cleiton's cut-back for him roll onto Dimas to score, which showed his awareness.

Fluid, attacking Bengaluru

Coming into this fixture, Bengaluru had scored only one out of its five goals from open play. Against Blasters, all of its four goals came from open play and created plenty of attacking intent, much to the thrill of head coach Carles Cuadrat.

"I think this was a nice game to watch. Last game, we had lots of attacking chances, I think 21 [chances] in the final third. And this game the players were ready. I'm so happy with the performance of the guys," said Cuadrat.