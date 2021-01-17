ISL 2020-21 news: Pandita strikes late as Goa, ATK Mohun Bagan share spoils

Super sub Ishan Pandita’s opportunistic strike enabled FC Goa to pull off a 1-1 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.



After a largely uneventful first half, the contest heated up in the second session. Two goals in a matter of 10 minutes in the second period added spark to the proceedings.

AS IT HAPPENED



Edu Garcia’s wonderful goal off a direct free kick provided ATK Mohun Bagan the lead 15 minutes from the end. The Spaniard's curled shot went past the wall and the ‘keeper Naveen Kumar, who remained a mere spectator, and nestled into the top corner.



With five minutes left, Pandita levelled the scores from point blank range. Edu Bedia’s corner kick saw James Donachie's header being cleared off the line and the ball went straight to Pandita, who slotted it into the bottom right corner.

ATK Mohun Bagan players celebrate Edu Garcia's goal. - ISL/Sportzpics

ATK Mohun Bagan striker Roy Krishna, who wasn’t lethal by his standards, was instrumental in getting the free kick that resulted in his team's goal. James Donachie came from behind to foul the Fijian.

RELATED| ISL 2020-21 news: NorthEast United moves fifth with 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC



Entering the match with an unchanged starting XI and a 4-2-3-1 formation, FC Goa with its tiki-taka passes made quite a few shots at the target, but the ATK Mohun Bagan defence and goalkeeper stood firm. Making three changes to the XI, ATK Mohun Bagan (3-5-2) too started well and had shots on target, but Goa’s defence and ‘keeper didn’t yield in the first half.

However, ATK Mohun Bagan had the best chance when a free kick by Garcia saw Subhasish Bose’s header ricochet off the crossbar. FC Goa's Seriton Fernandes was also denied by the woodwork as his attempt in the 50th minute bounced off the crssobar.

RELATED| ISL 2020-21: Points table, goals scored, goal difference - NorthEast United moves to fifth



With the result, Mohun Bagan remains at second position with 21 points from 11 matches while Goa is at third spot with 19 points from 12.