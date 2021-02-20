ISL 2020-21 result: Grande, Boris goals sink Mumbai City, Jamshedpur keeps playoffs hope alive

Goals from super-subs Boris Singh and David Grande kept Jamshedpur FC's playoff hopes alive as it defeated Mumbai City FC 2-0 in a 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) outing at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Saturday.

This loss further hampered MCFC's chances of overtaking ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL League Winners' Shield race. ATKMB currently holds a five-point lead at the top with just two league games to go for either side.

AS IT HAPPENED

Farukh Choudhary, who moved from Mumbai to Jamshedpur in the January transfer window, diverted an Aitor Monroy corner towards MCFC's Amrinder Singh. The custodian wasn't able to hold on to the ball as Boris smashed it into goal in the 72nd minute.

Nineteen minutes later, in the second-half stoppage time, Monroy played a delightful pass into the path of Grande, who took a wonderful touch and slotted the ball home. This victory takes JFC to 24 points from 19 matches. With a win in its final clash against Bengaluru FC and a few other results going its way, the club can make the final-four.

Earlier, both teams made two changes each in their line-ups. Jamshedpur manager Owen Coyle brought back star striker Nerijus Valskis and Isaac Vanmalsawma into his playing XI. Meanwhile, Mumbai coach Sergio Lobera handed former JFC winger Jackichand Singh and Mandar Rao Dessai starts in place of Bipin Singh and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy.

Despite MCFC dominating possession in the first-half, it was the Red Miners who had the better chances. Isaac was a constant threat with his crosses from the left flank. He almost teed up Valskis as early as the fifth minute, with the Lithuanian's shot saved by Amrinder. Isaac also delivered teasing balls into the box later in the half for Seiminlen Doungel and Valskis, which were both fired wide off target.

The Islanders clearly missed Hugo Boumous as they managed only one shot on target, which came after the second JFC goal when Bartholomew Ogbeche tested shot-stopper T. P. Rehenesh from outside the box. At the end of the day, Lobera's men had to pay a big price for their wastefulness on the field.