ISL 2020-21 news: Kerala Blasters' Abdul Hakku scores in first start of the season

Abdul Hakku made the most of his first start of the season as he scored the opening goal in Kerala Blasters' clash against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) on Sunday.

Hakku broke the deadlock in the 29th minute when he slipped past his marker to nod home Facundo Pereyra's corner and net his first goal in the ISL.

RELATED| ISL 2020-21 LIVE, KBFC vs HFC Live Score: Hakku goal gives Blasters 1-0 lead against Hyderabad at half-time

Hailing from Vaniyannur village in Kerala’s Malappuram district,the centre-back has played 12 matches in his ISL career. He made his debut with NorthEast United FC in the 2017-18 season and then signed for Kerala Blasters the following year.

He made only two appearances and played 30 minutes in his first season with the Blasters and went on to play five games last term. The 26-year-old, who signed a three-year contract this year, is playing his first game of the season today.

Kibu Vicuna's Kerala Blasters is in the hunt for its maiden win of the season after drawing three and losing as many from its opening six games.