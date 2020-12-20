ISL 2020-21 news: Kerala Blasters midfielder Sahal back in action after injury

Kerala Blasters midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad returned to action after a month-long injury lay-off in the Indian Super League match against SC East Bengal at the GMC Athletic Stadiumin Bambolim on Sunday.

He last took the field in Kerala's opening game defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan on November 20 and missed the last five matches after he picked a quad strain.

ISL 2020-21 LIVE, KBFC vs SCEB Live Score: Kone own goal gives East Bengal the lead

The 23-year-old is among the brightest talents in Indian football and a fan favourite in Kerala.

Head coach Kibu Vicuna introduced Sahal at the start of the second half as Kerala is looking to overturn a 0-1 deficit against East Bengal.

Blasters are without a win in six matches -- their worst start to an ISL season.