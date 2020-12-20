Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 news: Kerala Blasters midfielder Sahal back in action after injury ISL 2020: Sahal last took the field in Kerala's opening game defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan on November 20 and missed the last five matches after he picked a quad strain. Team Sportstar 20 December, 2020 20:55 IST Kerala Blasters midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad in action against SC East Bengal. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 20 December, 2020 20:55 IST Kerala Blasters midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad returned to action after a month-long injury lay-off in the Indian Super League match against SC East Bengal at the GMC Athletic Stadiumin Bambolim on Sunday.He last took the field in Kerala's opening game defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan on November 20 and missed the last five matches after he picked a quad strain. ISL 2020-21 LIVE, KBFC vs SCEB Live Score: Kone own goal gives East Bengal the lead The 23-year-old is among the brightest talents in Indian football and a fan favourite in Kerala. Head coach Kibu Vicuna introduced Sahal at the start of the second half as Kerala is looking to overturn a 0-1 deficit against East Bengal.Blasters are without a win in six matches -- their worst start to an ISL season. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos