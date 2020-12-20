ISL 2020, KBFC vs SCEB Live Score: Both teams look for maiden win

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's ISL 2020-21 blog of the Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal clash.

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will look for its first win of the Indian Super League season (ISL 2020-21) when it takes on SC East Bengal (SCEB) at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim today.

SC East Bengal is also winless in ISL 2020-21, having lost four and drawn one from its first five games, and is at the bottom of the table. Blasters has two draws and three losses and is on the ninth spot.

--

Preview: Kerala Blasters to meet fellow-struggler East Bengal

Five games without a win and one of the poorest starts in the last few seasons.

When Kerala Blasters take on fellow-struggler SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League at Bambolin's GMC Stadium on Sunday, they will be hoping that things change for the better.

At least on paper, the match – the sixth for both – should offer a nice opportunity for the Blasters. ISL newcomer East Bengal, after four losses and a draw, is at the bottom of the 11-team table with just one point while the Blasters is in the ninth rung with two points.

The Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna said since his team and East Bengal are in a similar situation, the match should be an interesting one.

“Every match is a new challenge. Now, we will be playing East Bengal and we are in a similar situation. Both teams want to get their three points tomorrow. They are very important for us. We are training well, preparing as well as possible,” said the Spaniard.

“We have confidence in the team and the players and, hopefully, we will play a good match. We played against East Bengal in the pre-season. I watched their first five games, they are playing three central defenders. When the results are not good you try to change, they are experimenting. They have good foreign players.”

The Blasters have a huge fan following but Vicuna did not think that the pressure of expectation was pulling the team down.

“In football, it always happens like that. When you don't have good results, you are slowly losing confidence but the best medicine is to get a good result. Then you get your confidence back, you have confidence in the way you are training.

“It happens in all the leagues, what we have to do is to keep up the fighting spirit to change the situation. Train harder and better and then, hopefully, the results will come.”

Vicuna felt that the team has to improve the defence.

“We have to improve our defensive part and concede lesser goals because we conceded many in the last game (against Bengaluru FC). We have to defend better and also improve our offensive play.”

He said that the young and promising Sahal Abdul Samad was not fully fit and that was the reason why he was missing from the action.

“Sahal is a very good player, one of the most talented players. Am sure he is going to play very good. He has some physical problems that's why he is not playing but he will be helping us in the next games.”

--

The Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) marks the return of major league competition in India after the nationwide lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak was first imposed in March.

The seventh edition of the ISL got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

ISL 2020-21 points table

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following the inclusion of SC East Bengal, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.