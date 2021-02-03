ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City gets past Kerala Blasters to expand lead at the top

For the second time inside four days, there was heartbreak for Kerala Blasters. The men from Kochi went down 2-1 to Mumbai City at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) game on Wednesday.



There may well have been a sense of deja vu for the Blasters; in its previous match the side had gone 2-0 ahead before losing 3-2 to ATK Mohun Bagan. Kibu Vicuna's team remains on 15 points and third from the bottom, while Mumbai is sitting pretty on top of the table with 33 points, six ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan.

After Vincente Gomez’s goal put Blasters in front in the first half, Bipin Singh and Adam Le Fondre, from the penalty spot, scored for Mumbai.



Dramatic start



The game started dramatically, with Blasters winning a corner kick in the opening minute. Before long though, the action moved to the other end of the field, with Mumbai putting considerable pressure on the Blasters defence.

Hugo Boumous and Le Fondre combined beautifully to create chances for Mumbai. Blasters also pressed hard and looked dangerous while counter-attacking.



Perfect header



A superb corner-kick from Sahal Abdul Samad enabled Gomez to come up with a perfect header to beat Mumbai’s hard-working custodian Amrinder Singh for once. That goal separated the teams till the end of the first half that produced some delightful end-to-end football.

But Mumbai equalised just 20 seconds into the second half.

Bipin Singh did well to score off a deflection from Costa Nhamoinesu, who had come in the way of Cy Goddard’s attempt.

Mumbai went ahead in the 67th minute as Le Fondre converted the penalty awarded for the charge on him by Costa. The game went on to produce more exciting action but not another goal.