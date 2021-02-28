ISL 2020-21 news: Mumbai City pips ATK Mohun Bagan to League Winner's Shield and Champions League spot

Mumbai City FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 to win the ISL League Winner's Shield and claim the AFC Champions League spot in the final league game of the season.

AS IT HAPPENED

In what was a straight shootout to finish top of the league stages between the top two sides, Mumbai City registered a convincing win to finish level on points (40) after 20 league games.

Mumbai finished above Mohun Bagan courtesy of better head-to-head record between the two sides this season. Sergio Lobera's Mumbai won 1-0 in the reverse fixture.

PODCAST - FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando has had among the most challenging start to life in India. In this episode of The Full Time Show, he speaks to Aashin Prasad about his maiden season in ISL, quarantine and player management, coaching style, contentious refereeing and his takeaways from the season.

This is Mumbai's first Shield triumph and will make its first-ever appearance in the Champions League group stage in 2022.

Both teams had already qualified for the playoffs which will begin on March 5.