ISL 2020-21: Gallego's sublime strike powers NorthEast past ATK Mohun Bagan

NorthEast United FC came up with a fine second half performance to beat second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday.

The victory sees NorthEast jump to the fifth spot in the standings with 18 points from 13 matches, while ATK Mohun Bagan remains in second place with 24 points.

Highlights| NEUFC vs ATKMB



ATK Mohun Bagan had a greater control over the ball but failed to convert the opportunities in the first half, which remained bland without much happening in the attacking zones on either ends.

The Kolkata club's play-maker Javier Hernandez got close on a Roy Krishna cross in the eighth minute but the Spanish midfielder failed to keep his attempt on target.

RELATED| ISL 2020-21 Weekly Roundup: 7 and no W for BFC, Do not upset Fowler

Krishna had a chance in the 22nd minute but it was not sharp enough. NorthEast had its first chances off Luis Machado, whose attempt was blocked by ATK Mohun Bagan custodian Arindam Bhattacharja.

Podcast: From coaching changes and how they are impacting the side to a certain rant from one of the biggest names in the league, the last week in ISL action has been dramatic to the say the very least. Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad are joined by The Hindu's N Sudarshan to discuss the best and worst of the week of ISL action gone by. Listen in to The Full Time Show:



The second half saw a more purposeful approach from the two sides and yielded in more end-to-end action. NorthEast United took the lead off a counter-attack near the hour mark when Machado found the net.

RELATED| ISL 2020-21: Points table, goals scored, goal difference - NorthEast United pips Chennaiyin to fifth spot

The Portuguese striker got the goal rather controversially as he pushed ATK Bagan defender Tiri with his elbow to clear his way to the goal. Interestingly, the assistant referee's flag was raised but the on-field referee overlooked it.

NEUFC players celebrate Luis Machado's goal against ATK Mohun Bagan. - sportzpics

ATK Mohun Bagan found the equaliser through Krishna, who was assisted by substitute Komal Thatal, in the 72nd minute. Antonio Habas' side could have gone ahead six minutes later but a goal-line block from Nim Dorjee denied Thatal.

NorthEast regained the lead off a fine angular strike from Federico Gallego in the 81st minute and held on to pick up its second successive victory after a series of winless outings.