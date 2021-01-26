ISL 2020-21, NEUFC vs ATKMB Live Football Score: Williams starts for ATKMB, Sylla benched by NEUFC

This is Sportstar's ISL 2020-21 live blog of the NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan clash being played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

7.10 pm: NorthEast United FC talisman Federico Gallego, who was sparingly used in the opening half of the season, has found his rhythm in the past few match earning a place in our team of fortnight.

Midfielder Federico Gallego will be the key for NorthEast United's attack. - sportzpics

6.55 pm: Interim coach Khalid Jamil has been tweaking his line-ups ever since taking over the reigns from Gerard Nus. Deshorn Brown, who joined from Bengaluru FC, makes his first start for his new side in place of Idrissa Sylla. Full-back Nim Dorjee gets the nod ahead of Ashutosh Mehta.

OUT: Idrissa Sylla, Ashutosh Mehta IN: Deshorn Brown, Nim Dorjee

6.50 pm: Antonio Habas Lopez has named a much-changed XI from the 1-0 win against Chennaiyin FC and has switched to a back four with full-back Sumit Rathi replacing Subhasish Bose. In the attack, David Williams comes in for Manvir Singh.

OUT: Edu Garcia, Sahil Sheikh, Manvir Singh, Subasish Bose, IN: Sumit Rathi, Pranoy Halder, David Williams, Prabir Das

6:30pm: Team News!

NEUFC goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury gears up for the clash against ATK Mohun Bagan. - sportzpics

NorthEast United FC XI (4-3-3): Subhasish Roy; Mashor Shereef, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Nim Dorjee; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, V.P. Suhair, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown

ATK Mohun Bagan XI (4-4-2): Arindam Bhattacharja, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Sumit Rathi; Prabir Das, Pranoy Halder, Carl McHugh, Javier Hernandez; David Williams, Roy Krishna (C).

5.45 pm:

Here are our predicted XIs

NorthEast United FC (4-3-3)

Gurmeet; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Khassa Camara, Rochharzela, Lalengmawia; VP Suhair, Federico Gallego, Deshorn Brown

ATK Mohun Bagan (3-4-3)

Arindam Bhattacharja; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan; Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Javier Hernandez, Jayesh Rane; Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh

MATCH PREVIEW:

NorthEast United FC will be banking on the newfound confidence following its win in the previous round when it meets the currently second placed ATK Mohun Bagan FC in an Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) fixture at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday.

Immediately after seeing off its Spanish coach Gerard Nus earlier this month, NorthEast United ended a seven-match winless streak by beating Jamshedpur in its 12th outing of the League. This saw an increment in its position in the standings but NorthEast will have to contend with a more successful opposition in Mohun Bagan which already seven wins to its credit.

With the tournament already in the second phase of the contest, NorthEast needs to find more success to be in contention for a play-off slot. The goal scoring part, an area where the team drew huge arrears, seems to be solved with the arrival of Deshorn Brown from Bengaluru FC. The Jamaican player got one of the two goals in the win against Jamshedpur.

“It's a different style to what Bengaluru play. I think we will get more scoring opportunities here. I like the style and it will do better for me in the long run as well. The difference is that these guys, they tried to penetrate down the middle as compared to Bengaluru. At Bengaluru, they try to go out wide and play crosses, but the delivery of the crosses is not great which makes it really difficult for the strikers to score,” Brown said on the eve of the match against Mohun Bagan.

Brown found a good ally in one of the team’s old timers, Federico Gallego, who made both the assists in the goals against Jamshedpur. “They (Mohun Bagan) are a good team but any team can beat any team. We just have to get going from the beginning and things will happen,” Brown added with assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew nodding in consonance.