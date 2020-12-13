ISL 2020-21 news: NorthEast United, Chennaiyin squander chances in goalless draw

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) and NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) played out a goalless draw in the Indian Super League clash at the Tilak Maidan Stadium here on Sunday.



However, both teams will feel that they did not make use of their opportunities, especially in the second half.

AS IT HAPPENED



CFC had an early chance in the second minute of the game when Lallianzuala Chhangte produced a good run on the left side to get into the box but yet again came up with a poor finish, targeting the far post.



NEUFC though had reason to be aggrieved in the first half after it was denied a clear penalty in the 17th minute. Dylan Fox’s cross was headed by Benjamin Lambot inside the box that deflected off the hand of Memo Moura.



CFC looked lacklustre as it failed to hold on to possession and was unidimensional in its approach trying to attack only from the left-flank that was thwarted by the NEUFC defensive unit.

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 3 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.



In the second half, NEUFC came out more aggressive and kept the pressure on CFC and creating chances.



NEUFC striker Idrissa Sylla was in the thick of the action, but the Guinean had a sub-par day missing quite a few chances. In the 46th minute, he shot over the top after a pass from Suhair Vadakkepeedika.



The best chance of the day came in the 65th minute when Sylla received a through ball from Rochharzela and had only the goalkeeper to beat but shot it wide.



CFC’s best chance came in the 60th minute when Jakub Sylvestr’s shot deflected off the goalkeeper in front of Chhangte, who had an open net, but messed it up by shooting over the top.



With this draw, NEUFC moved to second place on the points table behind Mumbai City FC with 10 points while CFC stays eighth.