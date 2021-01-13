ISL 2020-21 News: NorthEast United parts ways with Gerard Nus

NorthEast United FC has parted ways with coach Gerard Nus and has appointed Khalid Jamil as the interim head coach for the remainder of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) season, the club announced on Wednesday.

The decision comes at a time when the club has gone winless in seven matches and last played out a 1-1 draw with Bengaluru FC on Tuesday.

NorthEast United FC last won a game on December 5 when it beat SC East Bengal. The club is currently in the seventh position with 12 points from 11 matches.

Podcast: From Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan's dominance to Carles Cuadrat's sacking at Bengaluru FC, our reporters Aashin Prasad and Shyam Vasudevan talk all things ISL in our latest episode of the Full Time Show.





"NorthEast United Football Club announces with immediate effect the departure of Head Coach Gerard Nus.

The Club has decided to part ways with the Spanish National after taking into consideration a contrast in the team's current tactics and the Club's philosophy and vision," the statement released by the club read.

RELATED| ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru ends losing streak, draws 1-1 with NorthEast United

"The Club would like to thank Mr Nus for his hard work and commitment during his time at NorthEast United and wish him the best for all his future endeavours.

Khalid Jamil has been appointed as the new interim Head Coach for the remainder of the current season," it added.

Nus becomes the second coach to leave mid-season in ISL 2020-21 as Bengaluru FC let go of Carles Cuadrat last week.