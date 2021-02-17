ISL 2020-21 Playoff dates announced; Fatorda to host March 13 final

The Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) announced the schedule for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 playoffs on Wednesday.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda will host the final for the successive season in a record third final at the venue.

With the league phase ending on February 28, the first-leg semi-finals will be held on Friday, March 5, and Saturday, March 6. The return legs are scheduled on Monday, March 8, and Tuesday, March 9.

The semi-finals will be played across two venues - GMC Stadium, Bambolim and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

The two-legged ties will not hold the 'Away Goal' rule for the semi-finals. Teams with the higher goal aggregate in their respective ties will progress to the final.

The season played behind closed doors has hosted stiff action as two spots are still to be taken in the semifinals race with six teams in contention. Current league leader ATK Mohun Bagan (36 points) and second-placed Mumbai City FC (34 points) are the only sides to have secured qualification for the playoffs.

The stakes will be high as the team finishing on top of the table will be crowned League Shield Winners, earning a direct group-stage entry into the AFC Champions League next season.