ISL 2020-21: Roy Krishna scores first goal of Kolkata Derby, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2020: Roy Krishna scores the first goal of the first ISL Kolkata Derby to give ATK Mohun Bagan the lead against SC East Bengal. Team Sportstar 27 November, 2020 20:50 IST ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna celebrates scoring against SC East Bengal in the Kolkata derby on Friday. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 27 November, 2020 20:50 IST Roy Krishna made history by scoring the first goal in the Indian Super League's (ISL 2020-21) maiden Kolkata derby between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan on Friday.Krishna, who scored 15 goals last season, was also the first goal-scorer of this season of the ISL.LIVE: ISL 2020, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Score updates: Manvir Singh goal puts ATKMB 2-0 up vs SCEB The Fijian put ATK Mohun Bagan ahead in the 49th minute when he found the back of the net with a sublime left-footed strike.Javier Hernandez did well to attract two men outside the box and his pass was deflected by Matti Steinman to Krishna, who took a touch and smashed it straight down the middle. Roy Krishna celebrates his goal for ATK Mohun Bagan against SC East Bengal. - ISL/Sportzpics Krishna, who narrowly missed out on the Golden Boot last season, now has two goals to his name in this edition of the ISL.