ISL 2020-21: Roy Krishna scores first goal of Kolkata Derby, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Roy Krishna made history by scoring the first goal in the Indian Super League's (ISL 2020-21) maiden Kolkata derby between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan on Friday.

Krishna, who scored 15 goals last season, was also the first goal-scorer of this season of the ISL.

LIVE: ISL 2020, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Score updates: Manvir Singh goal puts ATKMB 2-0 up vs SCEB

The Fijian put ATK Mohun Bagan ahead in the 49th minute when he found the back of the net with a sublime left-footed strike.

Javier Hernandez did well to attract two men outside the box and his pass was deflected by Matti Steinman to Krishna, who took a touch and smashed it straight down the middle.

Roy Krishna celebrates his goal for ATK Mohun Bagan against SC East Bengal. - ISL/Sportzpics

Krishna, who narrowly missed out on the Golden Boot last season, now has two goals to his name in this edition of the ISL.