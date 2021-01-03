ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

ATK Mohun Bagan will look to regain top spot in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) when it takes on NorthEast United FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

ATKMB comes into this contest on the back of goalless draw against Chennaiyin FC last week. NorthEast United will be playing its first game in 11 days, after its 2-2 draw against Odisha FC last month.

NorthEast has won just once in its last five games and has injury concern over striker Kwesi Appiah, who could be out of action for a while.

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 5 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.



Here's how the two teams could line-up:

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (4-5-1)

Arindam Bhattacharja, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, David Williams, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna.

NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Gurmeet Singh; Provat Lakra, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia; Ninthoinganga Meetei, Lalrempuia Fanai, Luis Machado; Idirissa Sylla

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan combined XI. Captaincy pick: Roy Krishna

Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB), Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Gurjinder Kumar (NEUFC), Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Edu Garcia (ATKMB), Luis Machado (NEUFC), David Williams (ATKMB), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Manvir Singh (ATKMB)