Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation ISL 2020: Ahead of the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 03 January, 2021 10:17 IST ATK Mohun Bagan's Jayesh Rane and NorthEast United FC's Ashutosh Mehta. - www.indiansuperleague.com Team Sportstar 03 January, 2021 10:17 IST ATK Mohun Bagan will look to regain top spot in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) when it takes on NorthEast United FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.ATKMB comes into this contest on the back of goalless draw against Chennaiyin FC last week. NorthEast United will be playing its first game in 11 days, after its 2-2 draw against Odisha FC last month.MATCH PREVIEW| ATK Mohun Bagan eyes top spot against shaky NorthEast United NorthEast has won just once in its last five games and has injury concern over striker Kwesi Appiah, who could be out of action for a while.Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 5 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show. Here's how the two teams could line-up:ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (4-5-1)Arindam Bhattacharja, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, David Williams, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna.NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Gurmeet Singh; Provat Lakra, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia; Ninthoinganga Meetei, Lalrempuia Fanai, Luis Machado; Idirissa SyllaFantasy picksWe have also got you covered for your fantasy Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan combined XI. Captaincy pick: Roy KrishnaArindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB), Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Gurjinder Kumar (NEUFC), Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Edu Garcia (ATKMB), Luis Machado (NEUFC), David Williams (ATKMB), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Manvir Singh (ATKMB)ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos