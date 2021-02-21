ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

Southern rivals Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) and Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will face off against each other in match 102 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday.

This will be the night game during the penultimate double-header 'Super Sunday' of the season. Both the teams had made a combined five ISL finals in the past, but have been already eliminated from the ongoing edition in Goa.

The two sides played out a goalless draw last time around in the ISL. Playing for pride in the derby, KBFC and CFC can possibly finish seventh in the standings with big wins in their remaining outings. Kerala is currently on a six-match winless run, while Chennai doesn't have a victory in its last eight games.

Here's how the two teams could line-up for their next encounter.

Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-3-3)

Albino Gomes; Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Yondrembem Denechandra; Rohit Kumar, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh; Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray.

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-4-2)

Vishal Kaith; Jerry Lalrinzuala, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul, Manuel Lanzarote, Memo Moura; Rahim Ali, Jakub Sylvestr.

We have also got you covered for your Kerala-Chennai combined fantasy XI.

Captaincy pick: Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vice-captain: Jordan Murray.

Combined KBFC-CFC XI

Vishal Kaith (CFC); Sandeep Singh (KBFC), Costa Nhamoinesu (KBFC), Reagan Singh (CFC), Jerry Lalrinzuala (CFC); Vicente Gomez (KBFC), Manuel Lanzarote (CFC); Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Gary Hooper (KBFC), Rahim Ali (CFC); Jordan Murray (KBFC).