ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation ISL 2020-21: Ahead of the game between Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League, we look at the predicted starting XIs and formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 21 February, 2021 15:45 IST Kerala Blasters FC will take on Chennaiyin FC in match 102 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Sunday (File Photo). - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 21 February, 2021 15:45 IST Southern rivals Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) and Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will face off against each other in match 102 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday.This will be the night game during the penultimate double-header 'Super Sunday' of the season. Both the teams had made a combined five ISL finals in the past, but have been already eliminated from the ongoing edition in Goa.RELATED | ISL 2020-21: Indian coaches can manage ISL clubs, says Naushad Moosa The two sides played out a goalless draw last time around in the ISL. Playing for pride in the derby, KBFC and CFC can possibly finish seventh in the standings with big wins in their remaining outings. Kerala is currently on a six-match winless run, while Chennai doesn't have a victory in its last eight games.Here's how the two teams could line-up for their next encounter.Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-3-3)Albino Gomes; Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Yondrembem Denechandra; Rohit Kumar, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh; Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray.Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-4-2)Vishal Kaith; Jerry Lalrinzuala, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul, Manuel Lanzarote, Memo Moura; Rahim Ali, Jakub Sylvestr.ALSO READ | ISL 2020-21 result: Grande, Boris goals sink Mumbai City, Jamshedpur keeps playoffs hope alive We have also got you covered for your Kerala-Chennai combined fantasy XI. Captaincy pick: Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vice-captain: Jordan Murray.Combined KBFC-CFC XIVishal Kaith (CFC); Sandeep Singh (KBFC), Costa Nhamoinesu (KBFC), Reagan Singh (CFC), Jerry Lalrinzuala (CFC); Vicente Gomez (KBFC), Manuel Lanzarote (CFC); Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Gary Hooper (KBFC), Rahim Ali (CFC); Jordan Murray (KBFC).ISL 2020-21will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV