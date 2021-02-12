ISL 2020-21 news, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

Fourth-placed Hyderabad FC (HFC) will take on tenth-placed SC East Bengal (SCEB) in match 91 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama on Friday.

A draw or win for HFC in its upcoming match will take it above FC Goa into third in the ISL standings. Meanwhile, a loss could hamper its chances of making the playoffs. The Nizams had drawn their previous outing against fifth-placed NorthEast United FC 0-0 at the same venue.

On the other hand, SCEB defeated Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in its most recent ISL encounter. A victory against Hyderabad will take the Red and Gold Brigade above Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC into eighth on the table. East Bengal will be without its coach Robbie Fowler in the dugout.

Here's how the two teams could line-up in their next game.

SC East Bengal predicted XI (3-4-3)

Subrata Paul; Daniel Fox, Sarthak Golui, Raju Gaikwad; Ankit Mukherjee, Matti Steinmann, Sourav Das, Narayan Das; Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare.

Hyderabad FC predicted XI (4-4-2)

Laxmikant Kattimani; Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai; Halicharan Narzary, Mohammed Yasir, Joao Victor, Lluis Sastre; Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza.

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy SCEB-HFC XI.

Captaincy pick: Aridane Santana.

Combined SCEB-HFC XI

Subrata Paul (SCEB), Asish Rai (HFC), Sarthak Golui (SCEB), Chinglensena Singh (HFC), Akash Mishra (HFC), Matti Steinman (SCEB), Mohammed Yasir (HFC), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Fran Sandaza (HFC), Aridane Santana (HFC), Bright Enobakhare (SCEB).