ISL 2020-21: Who is Bengaluru FC goal scorer Cleiton Silva?

Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva, playing his first game for Bengaluru FC, opened the scoring for his side in a 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) game at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

In the 27th minute of the match, Harmanjot Singh Khabra sent a strong throw inside the penalty box. Goa centre-back James Donachie tried to head it away.

FOLLOW LIVE | ISL 2020, FCG vs BFC, ISL LIVE Score Updates: FC Goa 0-2 Bengaluru FC

But unfortunately he ended up nudging it in front of goal. The 33-year-old Cleiton grabbed the opportunity by sprinting forward and heading it past goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz.

Cleiton is the first foreign player to score over 100 goals in Thailand's professional football league. He began his career at Madureira in Brazil.

However, since 2010, he's spent most of his playing life at Thailand, with short stints in Mexico and China. He left the Thai top-division in 2019 after making over 150 appearances there, and was without a club for close to a year. Bengaluru signed him up in August this year.