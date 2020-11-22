FC Goa faces Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020 Live Score Updates: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

Welcome to Sportstar's ISL LIVE blog of the match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

5.30 pm: Who is Goa's new coach Juan Ferrando? Who are the new signings? Does Goa have anyone to replace Coro's goals?

5.15 pm: It's Super Sunday in Indian football. Two of the contenders from the season - FC Goa and Bengaluru FC - square off early in the season, much like last season, when Bengaluru was held to a 1-1 draw thanks to a late Ferran Corominas penalty. There is no Coro this time for Goa or its star foreign players or its coach. It's a new-look Goa.

ISL 2020-21 points table

FC Goa predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Mohammed Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Sanson Pereira; Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera; Phrangki Buam, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello; Igor Angulo

Bengaluru FC predicted XI (3-5-2)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Juanan; Udanta Singh, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan; Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth

We have got you covered for your fantasy FC Goa-Bengaluru FC XI. Captaincy pick: Igor Angulo

Combined FCG-BFC XI

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC); Seriton Fernandes (FCG), James Donachie (FCG), Rahul Bheke (BFC), Sanson Pereira (FCG); Dimas Delgado (BFC), Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Ashique Kuruniyan (BFC); Princeton Rebello (FCG), Sunil Chhteri (BFC), Igor Angulo (FCG)

The Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) will mark the return of major league competition in India after the nationwide lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak was first imposed in March.

The seventh edition of the ISL gets underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa from November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following SC East Bengal's inclusion, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.