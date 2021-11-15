ISL 2021-22: Thapa named new Chennaiyin FC captain

Chennaiyin FC has named India international Anirudh Thapa as its new captain for the latest edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Thapa takes over the armband duties from Brazilian playmaker Rafael Crivellaro.

RELATED | ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC full squad list

The 23-year-old, who signed for Chennaiyin in 2016, has become a vital player to the club over the years and was named deputy to Crivellaro last year.

Thapa has made 69 appearances for the club and has won the ISL title in 2017-18 season and was integral in the side's run to the final in 2020.

Chennaiyin takes on Hyderabad FC in its opening game of the season on November 23 at GMC Athletic Stadium.