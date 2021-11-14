ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC full squad list

Two-time champion Indian Super League (ISL) Chennaiyin FC, which finished eighth in the league last season, will be hoping for an improved showing under new head coach Bozidar Bandovic.

Chennaiyin will take on Hyderabad FC in its opening game on November 23 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Chennaiyin has retained the core of its young Indian players while adding five new foreigners to its squad.

Chennaiyin Full Squad List

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas Defenders: Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic*, Balaji Ganesan Midfielders: Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro*, Ariel Borysiuk*, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Aman Chetri, Melroy Assisi, Subhadip Majhi Forwards: Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev*, Suhail Pasha, Vladimir Koman*, Lukasz Gikiewicz*

*Overseas players