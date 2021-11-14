Home ISL News ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC full squad list Chennaiyin has moved in the market to bring in established domestic players and added five new foreigners to the squad. Team Sportstar 14 November, 2021 13:56 IST Chennaiyin FC's Anirudh Thapa form will be key to the team's chances this season. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 14 November, 2021 13:56 IST Two-time champion Indian Super League (ISL) Chennaiyin FC, which finished eighth in the league last season, will be hoping for an improved showing under new head coach Bozidar Bandovic.Chennaiyin will take on Hyderabad FC in its opening game on November 23 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.RELATED | Rafael Crivellaro: ‘I want to win a trophy with Chennaiyin FC’ Chennaiyin has retained the core of its young Indian players while adding five new foreigners to its squad.Chennaiyin Full Squad ListGoalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh DabasDefenders: Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic*, Balaji GanesanMidfielders: Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro*, Ariel Borysiuk*, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Aman Chetri, Melroy Assisi, Subhadip MajhiForwards: Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev*, Suhail Pasha, Vladimir Koman*, Lukasz Gikiewicz**Overseas players Visit our ISL 2020-21 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :