ISL 2021-22: FC Goa complete squad List

FC Goa kicks off its Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 campaign against defending champion Mumbai City FC on November 22 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

The Gaurs could not have asked for a better buildup to the ISL as it clinched the Durand Cup in October, Juan Ferrando’s first title as Goa’s head coach.

FC Goa has not experimented much with its core squad, having retained most of its foreign players. The club released James Donachie, who was replaced by Dylan Fox, who put in impressive performances for the NorthEast United FC last season. Top-scorer Igor Angulo moved to defending champion, Mumbai City FC, during the off-season.

Among Indians, the club boasts of talented players Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Romario Jesuraj and Devendra Murgaonkar, who finished joint-top scorer in the Durand Cup alongside Mohammedan SC’s Marcus Joseph with five goals.

The Gaurs finished fourth last year, but with the squad morale high after the Durand Cup heroics, expect a tough fight from Ferrando’s boys.

FC Goa Full Squad List

Goalkeepers: Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem Defenders: Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox*, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez*, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali Midfielders: Edu Bedia* (c), Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera*, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes Forwards: Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz*, Airam Cabrera*

*Overseas players