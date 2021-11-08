ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal announce 33-man squad for upcoming season

SC East Bengal on Monday announced a strong 33-member squad for the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League season.

The squad will have ISL Golden Glove winner Arindam Bhattacharya in goal this season, having jumped ship from ATK Mohun Bagan.

Former Perth Glory star defender and Australian centre-back Tomislav Mrcela will strengthen the back, supported by former Lazio stopper Franjo Prce.

Ajax youth academy product Darren Sidoel and Slovenian midfielder Amir Dervišević will also pull the strings for the Kolkata-based club while Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu, a three-time Norwegian first division league winner with Molde FK, will lead the attack.

“The squad has balance and a mix of youth and experience. We have players who have been there in the league from its inception. The foreign players have also played at the highest level and we believe the overall depth of this squad is good,” said SC East Bengal head coach Jose Manuel Diaz.

SC East Bengal will take on Jamshedpur FC on November 21 to begin its 2021-22 ISL campaign.