ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal complete overseas players list

Daniel Chima Chukwu: Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu started his career with Festac Sport in his native country but flourished most during his stint with Molde and helped the club clinch its first league win in 2011. He was a vital part of Molde’s attacking setup during his time there and won three league titles with the Norwegian club, two of which came under the tutelage of current Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, during his first spell in charge of he club from 2011 and 2014. He was the top scorer of Molde in the 2013 season with 13 goals. Antonio Perosevic: Antonio Perosevic joined SC East Bengal from Hungarian top division club Ujpest FC. Twice capped for his national team Croatia in 2017, Perosevic has also plied his trade for Osijek FC, his hometown club, rising through the ranks from the youth team to the senior team and finished as the club’s top league goalscorer in the 2011-12 season. Darren Sidoel: Dutch midfielder Darren Sidoel is a product of the famed Ajax youth system and has played for Jong Ajax (reserve team of Ajax), which won the second division of the Dutch league (Eerste Divisie) in the 2017-18 season. He played under Manolo Diaz last season in Spanish club, Hercules, on loan from Cordoba CF, which plays in the Spanish second division. He is a versatile player who can play various positions across the midfield and defence and is known for his ability to progress with the ball. Amir Dervisevic: Slovenian international Amir Derisevic joined SC East Bengal from 15-time Slovenian premier league winners, NK Maribor, where he scored 18 goals in 161 appearances. The midfielder has won three championship titles, one Slovenian Cup crown and was a part of the team, which played the group stages of the Champions League in 2014. Tomislav Mrcela: Australian defender, Tomislav Mrcela started his football with the youth academy of Croatian side RNK Split in 2001. He has plied his skills in many clubs like Jeonnam Dragons in South Korea, NK Hrvatski Dragovoljac in 2013, Zagreb side NK Lokomotiva and A-league side, Perth Glory. Mrcela also was included in a 23-man squad for Australia before two 2018 World Cup qualifying matches against Kyrgyzstan. Pranjo Prce: Pranjo Prce started his career with the youth team of Lazio and made his senior debut for the club against Torino in 2016. During his time at Lazio, he shared the dressing room with players like Miroslav Klose, Ciro Immobile, Stefan de Vrij, Antonio Candreva and Lucas Biglia. Prce was named in the Croatian under-17 team for the 2013 UEFA European Under-17 Championships and also featured for the team in the 2013 FIFA under-17 World Cup.