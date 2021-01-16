ISL 2021 preview: Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United keen on fresh start

Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United have been sailing through rough waters in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League. On Sunday in Vasco, both the clubs will be looking to start afresh.

After the Highlanders drew 1-1 with Bengaluru FC — its seventh game without a win — the club announced the departure of head coach Gerard Nus and the appointment of Khalid Jamil as interim head coach.

On the other hand, FC Goa handed Jamshedpur its third loss (3-0) in four games last week. But the only silver lining is their statistical record against NorthEast — unbeaten in seven matches so far. Earlier this season, Jamshedpur had beaten the Highlanders 1-0.

Jamshedpur is dependent on Nerijus Valskis, who scored eight of the club’s 12 goals in this season. The remaining four are shared by Stephen Eze (3) and Aniket Jadhav (1).

READ| ISL 2020-21 news: SC East Bengal's Neville lands stoppage time heart-break for Kerala Blasters

Jamshedpur has conceded 10 out of 15 goals in the second half and it will be keen on improving in that period.

Alexandre Lima will not be available for the match after the red card against the Gaurs.

The Highlanders are a quality side but they have remained largely inconsistent. They had enjoyed a six-game unbeaten run at the start of the season before the downward spiral.

READ| ISL 2021 news: Odisha FC appoints Raj Athwal as its new president

Idrissa Sylla, who missed the last match, is likely to return. Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah has been ruled out of the season. Deshorn Brown, who played the first half of ISL 2020-21 with Bengaluru FC, is his replacement.

Squads:

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, TP Rehenesh, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Ricky Lallawmawma, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Subhash Barua, Manash Protim Gogoi

Midfielders: Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Amarjit Singh, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Mohammad Mobashir, Jitendra Singh, Gaurab, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Gorachand Mamdi, Billu Teli

Forwards: Nerijus Valskis, William Lalnunfela, John Fitzgerald, David Grande, Sapam Kennedy, Bhupender Singh, Aniket Jadhav

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy

Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Rakesh Pradhan, Wayne Vaz

Midfielders: Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela

Forwards: Britto PM, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Deshorn Brown, Lalkhawpuimawia, Luis Machado, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

January 17 (Sunday)

Time: 5:00 PM onwards

Channels: Star Sports Network

Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV