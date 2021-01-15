ISL 2021 news: Odisha FC appoints Raj Athwal as its new president

Indian Super League franchise Odisha FC has appointed Raj Athwal as the club's new president.

Athwal comes to the side with rich European experience, having worked with sides like Glasgow Rangers, Coventry City and Watford and an illustrious list of coaches including the likes of Brendan Rodgers, Gordon Strachan, Sean Dyche, Ally McCoist, Gary McAllister, Peter Reid, Rob Page (current Wales manager), Nigel Clough before taking over at Odisha.

As President, Athwal will be responsible for the club’s day to day operations and financial performance both on and off the field.



“My objective is to make Odisha FC into a financially sustainable business, by returning a healthy growth in profits year on year."

Odisha has enjoyed favour as a lucrative state for investment in sport, with the government doing its bit to encourage the development of sporting infrastructure in te state. Athwal hopes Odisha can both benefit from it and contribute to keep the work going.

“The exciting prospect of creating and harnessing mutually beneficial relationships with some of the world’s biggest organisations will not only benefit the football club which has a potential fanbase of 47 million people but will fund community-led projects, increase employment and help build a state-wide infrastructure conducive for future expansion and economic growth through national and international investment.

“I am really looking forward to settling into my new role and working with the staff at Odisha FC across all operations of the business.

Club CEO, Mr. Rohan Sharma expressed his excitement for the hire, “I very much look forward to welcoming Raj to Odisha once it is safe to travel. Raj brings a lot of experience and leadership having been apart of many wonderful and historic clubs in the UK. I feel that he is the right person to help us achieve our lofty ambitions."